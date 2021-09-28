MARY’S BLOOD Release New Self-Titled Album; “Starlight” Video Streaming

Japanese power/speed metallers Mary’s Blood have released their new, self-titled album through Tokuma Japan Communications. 

The band’s sixth album, Mary’s Blood was produced by Yorimassa Kutake. A video for “Starlight” is streaming below. Order at tkma.co.jp.

Tracklisting:

“Last Daybreak”
“Without A Crown”
“Blow Up Your Fire”
“Joker”
“Be Myself”
“Umbrella”
“Ignite”
“Hunger”
“Let Me Out”
“Mad Lady”
“Starlight”

“Starlight” video:



