MARY’S BLOOD Release New Self-Titled Album; “Starlight” Video Streaming
September 28, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Japanese power/speed metallers Mary’s Blood have released their new, self-titled album through Tokuma Japan Communications.
The band’s sixth album, Mary’s Blood was produced by Yorimassa Kutake. A video for “Starlight” is streaming below. Order at tkma.co.jp.
Tracklisting:
“Last Daybreak”
“Without A Crown”
“Blow Up Your Fire”
“Joker”
“Be Myself”
“Umbrella”
“Ignite”
“Hunger”
“Let Me Out”
“Mad Lady”
“Starlight”
“Starlight” video: