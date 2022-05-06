MASS WORSHIP Release "Orcus Mouth" Guitar Playthrough Video

Mass Worship have released a guitar playthrough video for "Orcus Mouth", from the recently released full-length album, Portal Tombs. Watch below:

Portal Tombs is a terrifying but electrifying exploration of the gloomy depths of human nature: a monolithic manifestation of the musical force that is Mass Worship. The album features guest appearances by Jonas Stålhammar of At The Gates, Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway of Napalm Death, and Jonas Renkse of Katatonia/Bloodbath.

“It’s pretty mind-blowing to have members of such inspirational pioneers on our own album”, says the band.

Drawing inspiration from bands such as At The Gates, Mastodon and Meshuggah, Mass Worship could be likened to many bands, but somehow forge their musical identity into something exceptionally distinctive and transcendent, and with enough confidence and conviction to win over even the most orthodox fans of the genre.

Order your copy of Portal Tombs at this location.

"Specular Void"

"Portal Tombs"

"Revel In Fear"

"Orcus Mouth"

"Unholy Mass"

"Dunes Of Bone"

"Scorched Earth"

"Empyrean Halls"

"Deliverence"

“Empyrean Halls” visualizer:

“Orcus Mouth” video: