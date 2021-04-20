MASSACRE - Death Metal Legends Sign With Nuclear Blast; New Album Due This Fall

Nearly four decades after their unholy conception, masters of Floridian death metal, Massacre, have found a diabolical union with Nuclear Blast Records with plans to release their fourth studio album, and first in seven years, later this year.

Commenting on the signing, vocalist Kam Lee states: “I would first like to give my appreciation to Nuclear Blast for signing Massacre. It’s a long time dream of mine to be a part of the metal family under the NB flag and I am even more so grateful that it’s with my signature band. We have a lot of plans for the future of Massacre, and what a great place to be making such a proper return other than one of the best independent metal labels in the world.”

Bassist Michael Borders adds: “It’s a privilege at this point in our careers to be associated with the big name in metal labels, we did our best to make this a proper Massacre release, an authentic sounding representation of a band we started over thirty years ago.”

Nuclear Blast's U.S.A. general manager Gerardo Martinez says: “For many of us at Nuclear Blast, Massacre is one of our favorite bands, and instrumental in the formative years of Death Metal and with their debut album alone. It paved the way to many artists to follow. It’s an honor to be working a brand new record with Kam Lee on vocals after nearly 30 years!”

Massacre rose from the swamps of Southern Florida in the early 80's during a heatwave of groundbreaking death metal that produced some of the genre's most revered forefathers, Death, Obituary, and Six Feet Under. Their legacy was founded with a string of classic demos, Aggressive Tyrant (1986), Chamber Of Ages (1986) and The Second Coming (1990), before unleashing their critically praised classic debut album From Beyond (1991). Now decades later, the band makes their long-awaited return, invigorated with the same youthful rage that brought them together at inception. For the forthcoming record, long-time members, vocalist Kam Lee (Mantas, Bone Gnawer, The Grotesquery) and bassist Mike Borders, are joined in the studio by some of death's most prolific and malignant songwriters, guitarist Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Megascavenger, Rib Spreader), guitarist Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Nattravnen, Henry Kane), guitarist Scott Fairfax (Memoriam, As The World Dies) and drummer Brynjar Helgetun (Crypticus, The Grotesquery).

Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming record.