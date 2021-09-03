MASSACRE Release New Single "Ruins Of R'lyeh"; Visualizer Video Streaming

Floridia's masters of death metal, Massacre, have released the searing new single, "Ruins Of R'lyeh", from their fourth full-length album, Resurgence, out October 22 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the visualizer below.

Commenting on the upcoming album and new single, vocalist Kam Lee states: "I’m going to take you back down into the abyss! This track, 'Ruins Of R’lyeh', like many of the other’s on the Resurgence album are direct sequels to tracks off From Beyond. With a purposeful musical connection to the track 'Cryptic Realms', this new song of O.S.D.M. takes the listener back down into the depths of the darkness with a very heavy laden Lovecraftian lyrical direction loosely based on 'The Call Of Cthulhu.' Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn ('In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.')"

Pre-order Resurgence here.

Tracklisting:

"Eldritch Prophecy"

"Ruins Of R'lyeh"

"The Innsmouth Strain"

"Whisperer In Darkness"

"Book Of The Dead"

"Into The Far-Off Void"

"Servants Of Discord"

"Fate Of The Elder Gods"

"Spawn Of The Succubus"

"Return Of The Corpse Grinder"

"The Innsmouth Strain" visualizer:

Massacre rose from the swamps of Southern Florida in the early 80's during a heatwave of groundbreaking death metal that produced some of the genre's most revered forefathers, Death, Obituary and Six Feet Under. Their legacy was founded with a string of classic demos, Aggressive Tyrant (1986), Chamber of Ages (1986) and The Second Coming (1990), before unleashing their critically praised classic debut album From Beyond (1991).

Now decades later, the band makes their long-awaited return, invigorated with the same youthful rage that brought them together at inception. For Resurgence, long-time members, vocalist Kam Lee and bassist Mike Borders, were joined in the studio by some of death's most prolific and malignant songwriters, guitarist Rogga Johansson, guitarist Jonny Pettersson, guitarist Scott Fairfax and drummer Brynjar Helgetun with additional guest performances by Marc Grewe, Dave Ingram, Anders Odden, and Pete Slate.

The record was recorded with producer and death metal icon Dan Swanö (ex-Edge Of Sanity, ex-Bloodbath) and Pettersson as engineer/mixer.