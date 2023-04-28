MASSACRE Surprise Fans With Submergence: Live Beyond 2019 Album, Out Now

Floridian death metal legends, Massacre, are paying homage to their fans with a surprise live album, Submergence: Live Beyond 2019, out today digitally from Nuclear Blast Records.

The record features a monumental performance of the band's coveted debut album, From Beyond, in its entirety with the lineup of Kam Lee (vocals), Rick Rozz (guitar), Mike Borders (bass) and Mike Mazonetto (drums). Stream the album here.

Commenting on the live record, vocalist Kam Lee says: “This release is for the fans. It had always been intended for the fans as it is all about fan service. It’s for those fans that really wanted it and called for it. The closest thing to the original lineup of the From Beyond line up that they could get. It’s the first time that all of From Beyond had been performed live in its entirety. It was the first show since the reformation in 2017, and it was the first show Mike Borders had performed in Massacre since 1987. If anything it proved that Massacre was back – regardless of the changes that would come later, this was the return. The resurgence of the band, and the submergence into the legacy of what the band was and shall be.”

Today's release coincides with the band's East Coast tour with Morta Skuld and Druid Lord, which kicks off tonight in Miami, FL.

Dates:

April

28 - Miami, FL - Gramps

29 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit

30 - Savannah, GA - Lodge of Sorrows

May

1 - Richmond, VA - Fallout

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

3 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East/Upstairs

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts

5 - Chapel Hill, NC - The Kraken Bar

6 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply