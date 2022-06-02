MASSACRE To Release Mythos EP In July; Digital Single "Behind The Serpent's Curse" Feat. CADAVER's Anders Odden Out Now (Visualizer)

Following a slaying performance at Maryland Deathfest last weekend, Floridian death metal juggernauts, Massacre, have announced plans to release a new EP, titled Mythos, on July 1 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band has revealed the record's first single, "Behind The Serpent's Curse", which features Anders Odden (Cadaver), that is accompanied by a b-side track, "The Dunwich Horror". Pre-save/pre-order the Mythos EP here.

Commenting on the new single and b-side, vocalist Kam Lee states: "'Behind the Serpent's Curse' is lyrically inspired by and roughly based on the Lovecraft short story "The Curse Of Yig," but is also the most metaphorically lyrical based song I've written in Massacre, and that is directly inspired by actual real life circumstances. It acts like a warning of sorts and is a foretelling of how it's been like dealing with certain toxic individuals in my life. It indirectly relates to individuals whom always seem to come in pairs, and how, like serpents these people spread their venomous poison (lies).

I also had guest vocalist Anders Odden (Cadaver) join me on this particular track because lyrically it is very similar in theme to the Cadaver track "Feed The Pigs" that I made a guest appearance on. Having two distinct vocalist on a track that lyrically is based on the concepts of duality of untrusting individuals wasn't just an after thought either, I always intended this track to be represented by two vocalist.

'The Dunwich Horror' is a more traditional track in both lyrical approach and aesthetics. It's just basically loosely based upon the Lovecraft story of the same name, but still resonates upon the core theme of twins. Two seemingly evil brother abominations brought into this world by a grotesque and hideous matriarch. I guess one could say I am suggesting that behind every pair of twin lying toxic men is always an equally conniving female antagonist. Yeah, sure, I'm simply reflecting upon my own past experiences, but it seems to be the case in a lot of similar circumstances.

Musically both tracks are laden in the same old school death metal style that can be found on 'Resurgence.' It's a sound and style that carries over and shall continue to be the core essence of MASSACRE under my helm."

Stream "Behind The Serpent's Curse" here, and watch a visualizer below: