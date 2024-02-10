Massive Riffs With BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X - The KENNY ARONOFF Sessions Bonus Episode (Video)

From shredding with legends as diverse as grunge metal icon Chris Cornell and pop superstars Avril Lavigne and Kelly Clarkson, to his relentless pursuit of crafting the ultimate guitar riffs, Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X holds nothing back during this jam with dru, legend, Kenny Aronoff. While trading crazed tales of studio wizardry, soulful collaborations, and the burning desire to keep pushing the boundaries of rock 'n roll, these two renowned rockers give a shout-out to the guitar god himself, Steve Lukather, and play tribute to such classic anthems as "Living On A Prayer" and "Black Dog”. Check it out below.

In the latest episode of The Kenny Aronoff Sessions, drum legend Kenny Aronoff is joined by guitarist Phil X. Together, they explore Phil’s musical odyssey from his early influences and family support to his innovative guitar approach and unending passion for music. They also navigate the ever-evolving music industry, highlighting its evolution from live performances to the digital era and the challenges and triumphs of professional musicians. Throughout the episode, these two great friends celebrate the importance of pushing creative boundaries and collaborating with diverse artists.

Their conversation also delves into the intricacies of session work, emphasizing the significance of timing and groove in music. Phil X's remarkable experience filling in for Richie Sambora in Bon Jovi takes center stage, showcasing the delicate balance between paying homage to the original parts and infusing personal style.