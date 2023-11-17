MASTER Announce Details Of Saints Dispelled Album; “Walk In The Footsteps Of Doom” Single Streaming

Old-school death metal act Master will release their new album Saints Dispelled on January 19, 2024 via Hammerheart Records. Firs single “Walk In The Footsteps Of Doom” is streaming below.

Saints Dispelled will be available as digipak CD (with two bonus tracks), CD boxset (including CD, poster, and patch), gatefold LP, and limited cassette. Preorder here.

Artwork by Richard Schouten (Pentagram, Napalm Death):

Tracklisting:

“Destruction In June”

“Walk In The Footsteps Of Doom”

“Saints Dispelled”

“Minds Under Pressure”

“Find Your Life”

“Marred And Diseased”

“The Wiseman”

“The Wizard Of Evil”

“Nomads”*

“Alienation Of Insanity”*

*CD bonus tracks

“Walk In The Footsteps Of Doom”: