MASTER BOOT RECORD Drops “RAM” Single

Rome, Italy-based electronic metal project, Master Boot Record (MBR), today drops their latest single, "RAM." The gripping new track comes by way of the band's Hardwarez full-length, set for release on October 11th via Metal Blade Records.

Elaborates multi-instrumentalist and MBR mastermind Vittorio D'Amore (aka Victor Love), "'RAM' is powerful anthem merging the raw intensity of classic heavy metal with the shimmering allure of retro-futuristic synths creating a sound that is both nostalgic and groundbreaking with epic solos featuring lead synths and guitars playing at unison."

Hardwarez sees multi-instrumentalist and MBR mastermind Vittorio D'Amore (aka Victor Love) aurally exploring the duality of technology and humanity in nine intense and incandescent tracks. The LP, which follows 2022's Personal Computer and 2020's Floppy Disk Overdrive, comes from the expansive mind of Love, an Italian producer who emerged from the underground as an anonymous project in 2016 to create the soundtrack for the cyberpunk point-and-click adventure game VirtuaVerse. The project seamlessly evolved into a standalone entity, releasing over fourteen albums in just a few years.

The album title merges the term "Hardware" with "warez," also known as The Scene, more commonly known as the scene of cracks and pirated software which has been influential to Love in terms of crack and keygen music. While Love also organically began listening to electronic music, acid techno, industrial and synth pop, he also "grew up in the '90s through all the grunge, nu-metal and industrial scene."

Old-school metal as well as '80s and '90s movies and video games - and music from these - also play a role in Love's musical DNA. His years of music and computer fanaticism is all manifested in Master Boot Record and Hardwarez. "What I'm doing with this album and to an extent with previous ones, is to mix the sounds of cracks, keygen, demoscene and video game-inspired chiptune with heavy metal and classical music using hardware and computers to produce it."

Hardwarez will see release on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Hard Disk (US)

- Computer Terminal Green (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Ride The Lightning (EU)

- Collector's Dream (EU - Ltd. 200)

Pre-order Hardwarez here.

Hardwarez tracklisting:

"BIOS"

"MOBO"

"CPU"

"GPU"

"RAM"

"FDD"

"HDD"

"PSU"

"CASE"

"RAM":

"CPU":