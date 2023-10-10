MASTERPLAN Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Posted
October 10, 2023, an hour ago
Power metal veterans, Masterplan, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and you can now watch professionally-filmed video footage of the band performing the songs "Kind Hearted Light", "Spirit Never Die", and "Heroes". Watch below, and find the full show here.
Masterplan will co-headlining the Masters Of Fire European tour with Firewind in 2024. Dates below.
February
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
March
1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
2 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
3 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf
6 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
7 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
12 - Wien, Austria - Szene
13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
15 - Lublin, Poland - Studio im. Budki Suflera
16 - Zabrze, Poland - CK Wiatrak
17 - Leipzig, Hellraiser