MASTERPLAN Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Power metal veterans, Masterplan, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and you can now watch professionally-filmed video footage of the band performing the songs "Kind Hearted Light", "Spirit Never Die", and "Heroes". Watch below, and find the full show here.

Masterplan will co-headlining the Masters Of Fire European tour with Firewind in 2024. Dates below.

February

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

March

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

3 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf

6 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

7 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

12 - Wien, Austria - Szene

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

14 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

15 - Lublin, Poland - Studio im. Budki Suflera

16 - Zabrze, Poland - CK Wiatrak

17 - Leipzig, Hellraiser