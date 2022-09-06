MASTIC SCUM Streaming New Track “Digital Dementia”

On October 7, Austrian death metal icons Mastic Scum will release their long-awaited sixth album Icon via MDD Records as CD in jewel case, limited DigiPak in box set and as strictly limited transparent-red vinyl edition.

With the opener "Digital Dementia", a first musical sample is now available. The concept behind Icon is about humans and their beliefs ... the constant struggle between good and evil, faith and distrust, humanity and industry, analog and digital. Mankind was and will always be searching for the missing link, the lost piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Icon is now available for preorder in the MDD Shop, from the band and from various retailers.

Tracklisting:

“Digital Dementia”

“Room 23”

“Slavebreed”

“Front Toward Enemy”

“Doomsayer”

“Virtual Irreality 3.0”

“Twice The Pain”

“Negation”

“Create And Destroy”

“Retribution”

“Digital Dementia”: