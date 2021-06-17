MASTODON Announce "Mastodon Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium" Streaming Event; Video Trailer

"We are excited to announce Mastodon Captured Live At Georgia Aquarium July 15th!," states a new message from Mastodon. "We’ve teamed up with Dreamstage to bring you a special VOD experience! It’s an intimate acoustic performance, in a way you’ve never seen us before!"

Tickets and bundles available here.

The performance will be available on-demand for 72 hours starting July 16 at 12 AM, EDT. Your ticket will grant you access to this replay window.

Says Dreamstage: "Come see Mastodon amongst the sharks! Celebrate Mastodon’s 21st year with a once in a lifetime streaming experience. Mark your calendars for July 15th, Mastodon will be performing at an out of this world venue. You don’t want to miss Mastodon as you’ve never heard them before at the Georgia Aquarium for this rare event. This is the kind of show all your friends will be jealous of, bring them along for the ride. Tickets and bundles on sale now. $1 from each poster sold will be donated to the Georgia Aquarium."