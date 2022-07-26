MASTODON - Backstage With BILL KELLIHER; Video
July 26, 2022, an hour ago
Marshall Amplification grabbed 5 minutes with Bill Kelliher from Mastodon at Download 2022 to rip out some riffs on the Studio Classic. Watch the video below:
Mastodon recently released a video for "More Than I Could Chew", featured on their double album Hushed And Grim, released in October 2021 via Reprise Records. Watch the clip below:
Ghost will be haunting North America this summer on the ImperaTour with special guests, Mastodon & Spiritbox. Tour dates below.
August
26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena
30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena
8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center
13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**
* Ghost and Spiritbox only
** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass