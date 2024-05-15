MASTODON Drummer BRANN DAILOR Breaks Down "Steambreather" - "The Song That Began In The Bath..."

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor was recently live in the Drumeo studio for the first time ever. During his session, he broke down the band's iconic song, "Steambreather".

In the clip below, Dailor discusses his musical influences, his approach to learning drums, songwriting, singing and drumming. He also performs Mastodon's "Capillarian Crest", "The Wolf Is Loose", "The Last Baron", "The Motherload" and "Pushing The Tides".

Lamb of God and Mastodon recently announced the Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour, celebrating 20 years of Ashes Of The Wake and Leviathan. Both albums will be played in full, with special guests Kerry King, Malevolence and Unearth (on select dates).

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on-sale today. Use code LOG20 to access pre-sale. General on-sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Pre-sale tickets here.

Dates:

July

19 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Wed

24 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

31 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

August

1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

4 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

9 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

13 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

15 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

16 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

17 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

18 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

24 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

25 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

27 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

31 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

** No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth