MASTODON - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire San Diego Show Streaming
August 30, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Live Rock Music by Scott Perry has shared video Of Mastodon's full August 26th show in San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena. The setlist on the night was as follows:
Setlist:
"Pain With An Anchor"
"Crystal Skull"
"Megalodon"
"The Crux"
"Teardrinker"
"Bladecatcher"
"Black Tongue"
"The Czar"
"Pushing The Tides"
"More Than I Could Chew"
"Mother Puncher"
Mastodon recently released a video for "More Than I Could Chew", featured on their double album Hushed And Grim, released in October 2021 via Reprise Records. Watch the clip below:
Ghost is haunting North America this summer on the ImperaTour with special guests, Mastodon & Spiritbox. Tour dates below.
August
30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena
8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center
13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**
* Ghost and Spiritbox only
** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass