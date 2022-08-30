MASTODON - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire San Diego Show Streaming

Live Rock Music by Scott Perry has shared video Of Mastodon's full August 26th show in San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena. The setlist on the night was as follows:

Setlist:

"Pain With An Anchor"

"Crystal Skull"

"Megalodon"

"The Crux"

"Teardrinker"

"Bladecatcher"

"Black Tongue"

"The Czar"

"Pushing The Tides"

"More Than I Could Chew"

"Mother Puncher"

Mastodon recently released a video for "More Than I Could Chew", featured on their double album Hushed And Grim, released in October 2021 via Reprise Records. Watch the clip below:

Ghost is haunting North America this summer on the ImperaTour with special guests, Mastodon & Spiritbox. Tour dates below.

August

30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**

* Ghost and Spiritbox only

** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass