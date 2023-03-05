MASTODON - Pro-Shot Live Video Of "Blood And Thunder" At Resurrection Fest 2022 Streaming

Resurrection Fest, which takens place in Viveiro, Sopain, has shared pro-shot video of Mastodon performing "Blood And Thunder" at the 2022 installment of the festival. Check it out below.

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, Grammy Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries, Gojira, will join forces with iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon (pictured above) for a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023. The Mega-Monsters Tour finds these two juggernauts taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.

The tour kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on April 18 and includes stops at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles, CA on April 21. The first leg concludes at Santander Arena in Reading, PA on May 11 and resumes with a second leg that runs August 9 through September 2nd. Special guest Lorna Shore serves as direct support on all dates.

Fan pre-sales for tickets begin January 18 at 10 AM, local time and include both Mastodon and Gojira artist pre-sales. General on-sale will launch January 20 at 10 AM, local time with VIP ticket packages available at www.gojira-music.com and www.mastodonrocks.com.

Tour dates:

Leg 1:

April

18 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

20 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin

26 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

May

2 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

4 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

5 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center

9 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

10 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

11 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Leg 2:

August

9 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion

10 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob’s Pavilion

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

12 - New York, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

13 - Syracuse, NY - OneCenter

15 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

19 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

23 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

25 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe

26 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheater

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Waite Park Amphitheater

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

30 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

September

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

2 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater