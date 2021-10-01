MASTODON Release "Teardrinker" Single And Music Video

October 1, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal mastodon

Mastodon will release their new album, Hushed & Grim, on October 29. Pre-order here

A message from the band: "You’ve been asking for new music, so we’re gonna give it to ya! 'Teardrinker' is available everywhere now! It’s the new single from our new album Hushed & Grim, out 10/29!"

Watch the video for "Teardrinker" below.

Tracklisting:

"Pain With An Anchor"
"The Crux"
"Sickle And Peace"
"More Than I Could Chew"
"The Beast"
"Skeleton Of Splendor"
"Teardrinker"
"Pushing The Tides"
"Peace And Tranquility"
"Dagger"
"Had It All"
"Savage Lands"
"Gobblers Of Dregs"
"Eyes Of Serpents"
"Gigantium"

"Teardrinker" video:

"Pushing The Tides" video:



