MASTODON Release "Teardrinker" Single And Music Video

Mastodon will release their new album, Hushed & Grim, on October 29. Pre-order here

A message from the band: "You’ve been asking for new music, so we’re gonna give it to ya! 'Teardrinker' is available everywhere now! It’s the new single from our new album Hushed & Grim, out 10/29!"

Watch the video for "Teardrinker" below.

Tracklisting:

"Pain With An Anchor"

"The Crux"

"Sickle And Peace"

"More Than I Could Chew"

"The Beast"

"Skeleton Of Splendor"

"Teardrinker"

"Pushing The Tides"

"Peace And Tranquility"

"Dagger"

"Had It All"

"Savage Lands"

"Gobblers Of Dregs"

"Eyes Of Serpents"

"Gigantium"

"Teardrinker" video:

"Pushing The Tides" video: