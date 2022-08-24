MASTODON Release "The Making of Hushed & Grim" Documentary; 90-Minute Film Streaming

The Making Of Hushed & Grim is a documentary that chronicles iconic, Grammy Award-winning band Mastodon’s critically acclaimed ninth studio album. The 90-minute film is an intimate look at the bands creative process, which was largely influenced by the untimely death of the bands long time friend and manager, Nick John. The film also intertwines comedic skits that showcase the bands, lighter more humorous dynamic.

Mastodon recently released a video for "More Than I Could Chew", featured on their double album Hushed And Grim, released in October 2021 via Reprise Records. Watch the clip below:

Ghost will be haunting North America this summer on the ImperaTour with special guests, Mastodon & Spiritbox. Tour dates below.

August

26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena

30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**

* Ghost and Spiritbox only

** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass