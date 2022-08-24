MASTODON Release "The Making of Hushed & Grim" Documentary; 90-Minute Film Streaming
August 24, 2022, 20 minutes ago
The Making Of Hushed & Grim is a documentary that chronicles iconic, Grammy Award-winning band Mastodon’s critically acclaimed ninth studio album. The 90-minute film is an intimate look at the bands creative process, which was largely influenced by the untimely death of the bands long time friend and manager, Nick John. The film also intertwines comedic skits that showcase the bands, lighter more humorous dynamic.
Mastodon recently released a video for "More Than I Could Chew", featured on their double album Hushed And Grim, released in October 2021 via Reprise Records. Watch the clip below:
Ghost will be haunting North America this summer on the ImperaTour with special guests, Mastodon & Spiritbox. Tour dates below.
August
26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena
30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
September
2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena
8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center
13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**
* Ghost and Spiritbox only
** Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass