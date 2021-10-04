MASTODON's BRENT HINDS Joins Two Minutes To Late Night Crew For Cover Of MOUNTAIN's "Never In My Life"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with another cover, this time taking on Mountain's "Never In My Life", featured on their 1970 album, Climbing!.

A message states: "HURRAY! This is our 47th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features:

- Brent Hinds (Mastodon, Legend of the Seagullmen, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Fiend Without A Face, West End Motel Band)

- Coady Willis (High on Fire, Big Business, Melvins, The Murder City Devils)

- Aaron Rieseberg (Yob, Simple Forms, Living Gate)

- Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall