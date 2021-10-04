MASTODON's BRENT HINDS Joins Two Minutes To Late Night Crew For Cover Of MOUNTAIN's "Never In My Life"; Video
October 4, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Two Minutes To Late Night is back with another cover, this time taking on Mountain's "Never In My Life", featured on their 1970 album, Climbing!.
A message states: "HURRAY! This is our 47th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."
This cover features:
- Brent Hinds (Mastodon, Legend of the Seagullmen, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Fiend Without A Face, West End Motel Band)
- Coady Willis (High on Fire, Big Business, Melvins, The Murder City Devils)
- Aaron Rieseberg (Yob, Simple Forms, Living Gate)
- Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall