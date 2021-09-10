MASTODON To Release Hushed & Grim Album In October; "Pushing The Tides" Music Video Streaming

Mastodon will release their new album, Hushed & Grim, on October 29. A music video for the first single, "Pushing The Tides", can be viewed below.

Says Mastodon:"We’re excited to announce our new album, Hushed & Grim, out on 10/29! We are also excited to release the video for a new song, 'Pushing The Tides' which is available now on all platforms!

"This album is collection of our authentic emotions pulled from our real life experiences and we can not wait for you to share them with you! Thank you for all the support, stay tuned, there’s more to come!"

Pre-order Hushed & Grim here.

Tracklisting:

"Pain With An Anchor"

"The Crux"

"Sickle And Peace"

"More Than I Could Chew"

"The Beast"

"Skeleton Of Splendor"

"Teardrinker"

"Pushing The Tides"

"Peace And Tranquility"

"Dagger"

"Had It All"

"Savage Lands"

"Gobblers Of Dregs"

"Eyes Of Serpents"

"Gigantium"

"Pushing The Tides" video: