MATRIARCHS Premiere Cover Of FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE’s “Heavy In Your Arms”

California metallic hardcore band Matriarchs have premiered a cover of the Florence And The Machine classic “Heavy In Your Arms”. The video for the cover was created by Knucklehedzinc.

Singer Kay comments on the cover: "Florence And The Machine has always been one of my favorites. ‘Kiss With A Fist’ was my first introduction to them. I was immediately drawn in by its punk attitude. The tongue and cheek, self-aware and honest nature of the songwriting connected with me. A friend of mine actually introduced me to ‘Heavy In Your Arms’ and it just spoke to me on many levels in regards to mental health, vulnerability, and the idea that emotions can weigh so heavily on us that we may feel too much of a burden for others, as well as ourselves. The themes of the song are pretty powerful and heavy and I honestly felt compelled to make a heavy version of the song without losing the melodic elements that make the song so beautiful. So we did. We hope we did it justice and that you all enjoy it."

Matriarchs issued their Year Of Rat album in 2020 through Upstate Records and Blood Blast Distribution. Order the album on Bandcamp.