MATT BARLOW Discusses ASHES OF ARES' Throne Of Iniquity EP, Upcoming Full-Length Album; Video

For The Metal Voice, Kenny Kessel caught up with Ashes Of Ares and former Iced Earth singer, Matt Barlow, at his home in Delaware. Barlow talked about his new EP Thorn Of Iniquity and gave an update on his upcoming full-length album. Watch below:

Throne Of Iniquity is available via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records, physically and digitally worldwide. Order links here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Throne Of Iniquity"

Side B:

"25 Or 6 To 4" (Chicago cover)

"Dust in the Wind" (Kansas cover)

Ashes Of Ares is:

Matt Barlow - Vocals

Freddie Vidales - Guitars, Bass

- Drums recorded by Kyle Taylor

- Acoustic guitars for "Dust In The Wind" recorded by Ray Hunter