MATT SORUM - Architectural Digest Takes You Inside Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer's Palm Springs Sanctuary

Architectural Digest is offering a web-exclusive home tour of former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum's Palm Springs home.

Architectural Digest's Maria Sherman reports: Long gone are the late nights of rockstar carousing detailed in Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum’s 2022 memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive. During the pandemic, the Grammy-winning drummer and his wife Ace Harper, fashion designer of an eponymous brand and a former professional dancer for Duran Duran, Britney Spears, and Lenny Kravitz. left LA to build a home for their family in Palm Springs. “We’ve always called it our happy place,” Harper says of the location. “Palm Springs was originally invented for stars to come from Hollywood to play tennis, golf, and chill out, you know?” Sorum adds. “So that’s what we’re doing.”

Sorum and Harper were married at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs back in 2013 - a surprising pick for both parties. Harper had never been to the establishment, which the Guns N’ Roses star had discovered on a songwriting trip, before visiting it as a prospective wedding venue. In the years since, the couple found themselves frequently returning to the luxury estate to celebrate special events, birthdays, and anniversaries.

Once, while renting bikes from the Colony Palms, they stumbled upon Vistas Las Palmas, an enclave of midcentury-modern architecture, untouched by contemporary design trends. “We ventured into this neighborhood, and it just takes you back to this moment in time, the ’60s, where everything was just beautiful,” Harper says. “We manifested living here. We’re so grateful. It brings us so much calm.” In 2020, they found an A-frame home built in 1961 by architect Charles Du Bois (who designed nearly 330 homes in the Vistas Las Palmas neighborhood) and took the plunge, calling on designer Ryan Saghian to help. After about a year of renovations - including pandemic delays and six months of landscaping - the house was completed in mid-December 2021, just in time to celebrate the first Christmas for their baby daughter, Lou Ellington Sorum.

Their ambition for the home was to stay true to the vintage beauty of the setting while letting their personal tastes as creatives help inform their surroundings. “I kept returning to the word artistic,” Harper says of their vision for the house, which they have lovingly dubbed “La Maison de Lou,” after their child. “I wanted our home to be bold and daring, to stay true to the midcentury [style] somewhat, and to have it feel peaceful and serene. That’s why a lot of the colors are light and airy, like the white oak in the kitchen. The Taj Mahal leathered stone [countertop] mimics the movement of the desert.”

(Top photo - Jonas Akerlund; Insert - Architectural Digest)