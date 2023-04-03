MATT SORUM, JOE WALSH, TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT, TOM PETTY ESTATE Share Support For THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS Following Viral Collaborative Cover Track

The Miraculous Love Kids was formed as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that served as Afghanistan’s only school of music for war-torn, poverty-stricken girls and young women until the Taliban’s brutal takeover in 2021. American guitarist Lanny Cordola (founder and director of the organization) was able - despite several barriers and tons of red tape - to safely transport the girls and their families to the neighboring country of Pakistan, where they currently reside. In a mission to find a safe, permanent re-homing for the refugee girls and their families due to political and social unrest and widespread discrimination against Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Cordola began working with the girls on creating music to share their plight with the world.

In March The Miraculous Love Kids released a cover version of Tom Petty’s 1989 classic 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down,” featuring country superstar Blake Shelton along with three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: iconic guitarist Joe Walsh (The Eagles, ex-Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band), legendary bassist Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) and renowned drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver; pictured at top). Following its release (as seen below), The Tom Petty Estate shared the music video via Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Facebook page calling it “a beautiful tribute.”

“This was really special to be part of,” commented Shelton. “These girls are so inspiring.”

“May music always bring you girls the inspiration and connection to a higher power that delivers you strength and joy,” Walsh touchingly remarked. “I'm grateful to have shared this moment with you all. Peace and love."

Schmit relayed, “Lanny is a saint for being a part of these girls’ lives by helping them move forward through music. Even after all they’ve experienced in their youth, you can see and feel their beautiful life forces shining through.”

Echoing the sentiment, Sorum says, “I’m so proud of my longtime friend Lanny as he has shared the gift of music with these wonderful young girls that have been through so much. The joy they feel playing music gives them much-needed hope to persevere. They are an inspiration to us all. Please help them with their endeavors to relocate and spread their message of peace and love around the world.”

For Cordola and The Miraculous Love Kids, the continued support for their journey to freedom helps in keeping them motivated to move forward. “The girls and I are honored to have Blake, Joe, Timothy and Matt join us in spreading this message far and wide,” Cordola says. “Hopefully their involvement will bring more awareness about Afghan refugees like the girls and their quest for a better life.”

The Miraculous Love Kids have previously released uplifting collaborations with music icons and supporters including Brian Wilson, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave), Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) and more. Their music and mission has received global media coverage from high-profile outlets including BBC, Rolling Stone, CBS, NBC and ABC - just to name a few. Stay tuned in the next few weeks for new music and updates.

Find out more about The Miraculous Love Kids story and hear their music at miraculouslovekids.org.

(Matt Sorum photo - Jonas Akerlund)