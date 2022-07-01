Mattel Celebrates DAVID BOWIE Classic Hunky Dory With New Barbie Doll

A new collectible David Bowie-themed Barbie doll has been released in honor of the late rock legend’s classic fifth studio album, 1971’s Hunky Dory.

David Bowie was a one-man cultural phenomenon for his contributions to music, art, fashion, and film. Mattel’s second tribute doll celebrates the 50th anniversary of his classic Hunky Dory, the iconic “Life on Mars?” video, and an outfit forever associated with this ultimate pop chameleon.





Designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon and her team re-created this legendary moment in Bowie's history. "It's a tribute to Bowie – his outfit, his makeup, his features – to emulate his essence and make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie," Linda says.

The David Bowie Barbie Doll 2 is priced at $50 and is available at MattelCreations.com, Amazon, Walmart and Target.