MAX And IGGOR CAVALERA Announce US Fall Dates For Return Beneath Arise Tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera have announced US dates this fall for their Return Beneath Arise Tour.

Celebrate with original founding members of influential RIAA Gold-Certified Brazilian heavy metal legend Sepultura, Max and Iggor Cavalera will celebrate the legendary albums Beneath The Remains and Arise by performing a hybrid setlist exclusively with songs from both albums.

This leg of the tour launches on September 28 in Pomona, CA, and wraps up on October 29 in Santa Ana, CA. Dates below.

September

28 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House Concert Hall

29 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

30 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

October

2 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

4 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ii

8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

9 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

13 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

14 - Reading, PA - Reverb

15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

16 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

20 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

29 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

(Photo - Jim Louvau)