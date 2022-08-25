MAX And IGGOR CAVALERA Announce US Fall Dates For Return Beneath Arise Tour
August 25, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Max and Iggor Cavalera have announced US dates this fall for their Return Beneath Arise Tour.
Celebrate with original founding members of influential RIAA Gold-Certified Brazilian heavy metal legend Sepultura, Max and Iggor Cavalera will celebrate the legendary albums Beneath The Remains and Arise by performing a hybrid setlist exclusively with songs from both albums.
This leg of the tour launches on September 28 in Pomona, CA, and wraps up on October 29 in Santa Ana, CA. Dates below.
September
28 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House Concert Hall
29 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
30 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
October
2 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
4 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ii
8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
9 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
11 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
13 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
14 - Reading, PA - Reverb
15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
16 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
20 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater
21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
25 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
29 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
(Photo - Jim Louvau)