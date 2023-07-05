MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Announce The Passing Of Their Mother VANIA CAVALERA
July 5, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Condolences to Sepultura founding members, Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera, who have announced the passing of their mother, Vania Cavalera. She was 80 years old. The brothers shared the following message:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our matriarch Vania Cavalera. Vania’s greatest joy in life was raising and loving her three children Max, Igor, and Kira, and being Vovó to her fourteen grandchildren.
Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time of grief and as we honor our mother’s wishes and her legacy by continuing to celebrate her 80-year-long journey of love, strength, spirituality and metal."
Cavalera re-recorded Sepultura's first EP, Bestial Devastation, and first full-length album, Morbid Visions, which will be released on July 14 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Morbid Visions will be available digitally and in the following formats:
- CD Jewel
- Red Cassette (Limited to 300)
- Vinyl
* Red, Black, White Splatter
* Red, Black Corona
Bestial Devastation will be available digitally and in the following formats:
- CD Jewel
- Orange Cassette (Limited to 300)
- Vinyl
* Orange Swirl
* White, Black Corona
Pre-order/pre-save Morbid Visions here. Pre-order/pre-save Bestial Devastation here.
Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.
Max Cavalera comments, “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.”
Iggor Cavalera states, “I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit”
Morbid Visions tracklisting:
"Morbid Visions"
"Mayhem"
"Troops Of Doom"
"War"
"Crucifixion"
"Show Me The Wrath"
"Funeral Rites"
"Empire Of The Damned"
"Burn The Dead"
"Bestial Devastation" lyric video:
"Morbid Visions" lyric video:
Bestial Devastation tracklisting:
"The Curse"
"Bestial Devastation"
"Antichrist"
"Necromancer"
"Warriors Of Death"
"Sexta Feira 13"
Cavalera will be hitting the road this fall on their "Morbid Devastation Tour". The 40-date trek will kick off in Albuquerque and will make its way to Chicago, Houston and Baltimore, and Denver before concluding on October 18 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Accompanying the brothers on stage will be Igor Amadeus Cavalera fulfilling bass duties and Travis Stone will be supplying lead guitars. Exhumed and Incite will be opening the tour package each night.
Purchase tickets here.
Tour dates:
August
29 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
September
1 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
3 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
5 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre
6 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
7 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
8 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS
9 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Open Air
10 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
18 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill
19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater
23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
29 - Reading, PA - Reverb
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
October
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
7 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
11 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern