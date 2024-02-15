MAX BOOGIE OVERDRIVE Shares "Suffer Sister" Video

Hailing from greater Los Angeles, Max Boogie Overdrive was originally conceived in 2022, as a recording project between guitarist Max Boogie a.k.a. Jim Bacchi (Hittman, Fuzzbubble, The Tikiyaki Orchestra) and Drop Dee a.k.a. Daren Ford (Red Square Black, Ravine, The Generals) as a way to pursue their passion for all things Stoner and Boogie... mammoth guitar riffs, bellowing vocals, and the swagger of early '70s Detroit rock nʼ roll -- dirty, fuzzy, with just a dusting of doom, and whole lotta boogie (not Disco... Heavy Boogie Rock.)

The cyclonic drumming of Tom ʻKnucklesʼ Hernandez (Lords Of Altamont, Superbeez) propels the band past the sludge and doom pace, and guitarist Richard ʻRCʼ Clarkʼs guitar adds the necessary beef to the mix, fattening up the tone, and added vocal duties.

The bandʼs debut full-length album, Stoned Again, serves up a classic blend of all the aforementioned genres in its own unique hybrid. Listeners have drawn comparisons to Orange Goblin, Fu Manchu, even Motorhead... Of course the Sabbath influence is there, but throw in some old KISS, UFO, Budgie and classic early '80s metal as well... Stoned Again focuses on songwriting more than any particular “sound,” so there is a bit more of classic rock structure to the songs, but all heaviness is there, a bit of space-out psychedelia, some epic guitar jams, and of course... riffs o' plenty. Dig it!

Stoned Again will be available on CD and download on March 29, 2024. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"The Devil Knows My Name"

"Suffer Sister"

"Freakazoid"

"Van Boogie"

"Bomb Incoming"

"Demonaire"

"King Of Fire"

"Stoned Again"

Max Boogie Overdrive Live 2024:

March

21 - Eugene, OR - Sam Bond’s Garage

22 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

23 - Richland, OR - Ray’s Golden Lion

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident - Album Release Show