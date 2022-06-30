MAX CAVALERA Discusses Production Of New SOULFLY Album Totem, Shares "Superstition" Guitar Playthrough In New Videos

In the video below, Max Cavalera discusses the album production for Soulfly's twelfth full-length offering, Totem, out August 5th, 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Max Cavalera has also uploaded a guitar playthrough video for the song "Superstition", from the album Totem. Max comments: "ESP Guitars has made my weapons for years. I have been through many battles with my ESP! My riffs are my ammo! Now it’s your turn! Grab an ESP and start your revolution!"

Totem was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max alongside Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Municipal Waste), the album boasts guest appearances from John Powers (Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip), and John Tardy (Obituary). Arthur Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record.

The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

Totem will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- Blue Cassette (Limited to 300)

- Long Box

* CD Jewelcase

* Sticker

* Pin

- Vinyl

* Black

* Gold

- Bundle

* Album Shirt

* CD Jewelcase

Tracklisting:

"Superstition"

"Scouring The Vile"

"Filth Upon Filth"

"Rot In Pain"

"The Damage Done"

"Totem"

"Ancestors"

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Soulfly XII"

"Spirit Animal"

"Superstition" lyric video:

"Scouring The Vile" track video:

Pre-order your copy of Totem here.

Soulfly is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals & Guitar

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike Leon - Bass Guitar