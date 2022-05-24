MAX CAVALERA - "I’m Always Gonna Play With IGGOR... We’ve Been Through So Much S@!t In Our Life; 10 Years Without Talking, The Whole Drama With SEPULTURA"; Audio
May 24, 2022, an hour ago
Dimitris Kontogeorgakos of Chicago-based webzine, Metal Kaoz, recently conducted an interview with Max Cavalera (Cavalera Conspiracy, Soulfly) to discuss the ongoing 'Return Beneath Arise' US tour, seeing the band celebrating the legendary albums Beneath The Remains and Arise.
Talking about the relationship with his brother Iggor, Max said: "I’m always gonna play with Iggor; he’s great making new music, he’s great playing old stuff. I have such an amazing relationship with him, it’s so good. We’ve been through so much shit in our life; ten years without talking, the whole drama with Sepultura. Now, it’s like we really get to enjoy our brotherhood, the way it should be, without drama, without BS – this is just the two brothers loving what they do, and I feel blessed that we’re still here, we are healthy, and we love doing this. We wanna do this and we’re doing it."
Find the complete interview here.
Remaining tour dates:
May
24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
25 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall
26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
28 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
June
1 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
3 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center
6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
8 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
13 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom
14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
24 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outside
25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
(Photo - Jim Louvau)