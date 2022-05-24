MAX CAVALERA - "I’m Always Gonna Play With IGGOR... We’ve Been Through So Much S@!t In Our Life; 10 Years Without Talking, The Whole Drama With SEPULTURA"; Audio

Dimitris Kontogeorgakos of Chicago-based webzine, Metal Kaoz, recently conducted an interview with Max Cavalera (Cavalera Conspiracy, Soulfly) to discuss the ongoing 'Return Beneath Arise' US tour, seeing the band celebrating the legendary albums Beneath The Remains and Arise.

Talking about the relationship with his brother Iggor, Max said: "I’m always gonna play with Iggor; he’s great making new music, he’s great playing old stuff. I have such an amazing relationship with him, it’s so good. We’ve been through so much shit in our life; ten years without talking, the whole drama with Sepultura. Now, it’s like we really get to enjoy our brotherhood, the way it should be, without drama, without BS – this is just the two brothers loving what they do, and I feel blessed that we’re still here, we are healthy, and we love doing this. We wanna do this and we’re doing it."

Find the complete interview here.

Remaining tour dates:

May

24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

25 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

28 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

June

1 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

3 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Event Center

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

8 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

13 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple at Spanish Ballroom

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

24 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Outside

25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

(Photo - Jim Louvau)