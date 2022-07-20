MAX CAVALERA Looks Back On His 1996 Departure From SEPULTURA - "We Just Didn't Find The Joy In Playing With Each Other Anymore; It Was Time To Move On"

Guesting on The Dan Chan Show, Soulfly frontman / founder Max Cavalera looked back on his 1996 split from Sepultura, the band he launched in 1984 with his brother, Igor.

Cavalera recorded six studio albums with the Sepultura: Morbid Visions (1986), Schizophrenia (1987), Beneath the Remains (1989), Arise (1991), Chaos A.D. (1993) and Roots (1996).

Cavalera: "I don't regret it. It's like anything; it ran its course. One of those things, though, I'll say this: it's extremely frustrating to me that some of the fans don't understand - and it's really easy to blame people for it - and a lot of people end up blaming my wife, Gloria. They always go, 'She broke up the band....' The truth is we grew apart, we started hating each other, man. It happened to The Beatles and it happened to many other bands. It's just how it is. We just didn't find the joy in playing with each other anymore and it was time to move on, so it's a cheap shot to blame her: 'Let's just blame her. She's gotta be the reason why that happened.' And it's, like, no, not at all. We are the reason. I'd rather they blame me than her or somebody else. Blame me for Sepultura splitting up. I would much rather prefer that."

Cavalera not only survives but thrives, blasting out riff after killer riff. The same voice, body, and spirit which launched Soulfly in 1997 summons impossibly heavy noise to this day, throwing down ten slabs of monstrous music on the band's twelfth album, Totem which will be released via Nuclear Blast on August 5.

The band recently released their third single entitled, "Filth Upon Filth". Watch the animated music video created by Costin Chioreanu below.

Soulfly's Max Cavalera comments, "'Filth Upon Filth' was the first track unleashed to the Tribe last year. Costin has created an amazing, savage rendition of the song! This is a song made by a Headbanger, for Headbangers!"

Totem was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max alongside Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Municipal Waste), the album boasts guest appearances from John Powers (Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip), and John Tardy (Obituary). Arthur Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record.

The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

Totem will be available in the following formats (preorder on soulfly.com):

- CD Jewelcase

- Blue Cassette (Limited to 300)

- Long Box

* CD Jewelcase

* Sticker

* Pin

- Vinyl

* Black

* Gold

- Bundle

* Album Shirt

* CD Jewelcase

Tracklisting:

"Superstition"

"Scouring The Vile"

"Filth Upon Filth"

"Rot In Pain"

"The Damage Done"

"Totem"

"Ancestors"

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Soulfly XII"

"Spirit Animal"

"Filth Upon Filth" video:

"Scouring The Vile" video:

"Superstition" lyric video:

Soulfly is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals & Guitar

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike Leon - Bass Guitar