MAX CAVALERA Looks Back On Making Of SEPULTURA's Roots Album 25 Years Later - "It Wasn't Even About Music Anymore; We're Talking A National Geographic Expedition"

Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Go Ahead And Die, ex-Sepultura) is featured in a new interview with Heavy 1 TV / Hard Force. He looks back on the making of Sepultura's iconic Roots album, splitting up with Sepultura

On the making of Roots, which saw the band and a small team travel to Mato Grosso, Brazil to visit the Xavante tribe and record with them.

Cavalera: "It wasn't easy. I told Gloria (wife / manager) the idea and she was laughing: 'You're not Michael Jackson. How are you going to go to a tribe? We don't have the means or the money.' I said 'That's what I have you for; make it happen...' (laughs). And she did, through a lot of talking to the label and finding the right people in Brazil to organize this huge thing. It wasn't even (about) music anymore; we're talking a National Geographic expedition with backpacks and going into the jungle. It was influenced by Paul Simon, really. I think Graceland was the album that really inspired me the most (for) Roots because Paul Simon went to South Africa, him and the producer, and they went there for six months and recorded with all kinds of musicians. It's an amazing record. A lightbulb went off in my head: 'We can do that with metal.' It had never been done before and I was really proud we had achieved that."

Nuclear Blast recently announced the signing of Arizona's Go Ahead And Die. The band features vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera, joining forces with his son, singer, guitar and bass player, Igor Amadeus Cavalera as well as Zach Coleman on drums, to produce a sound that mixes elements of death and thrash metal with early Celtic Frost influences and a punk rock attitude.

Max Cavalera comments, "One of a kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude! Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman (Black Curse, Khemmis) inspired me! Extreme times call for extreme music!"

Igor Amadeus Cavalera states, "We are beyond excited to sign with Nuclear Blast. They are definitely the right choice for this colossally heavy record. G.A.A.D. will deliver fast-paced, hate-fueled energy that hasn’t been heard in years.”

Zach Coleman adds, "I could not be more excited to be a part of G.A.A.D. and to have the album come out on Nuclear Blast! I feel like we were able to capture (extreme) aggression with the record. It’s a mix of old school (think ’89 era metal/punk) style and newer sounds that reflect what’s going on around us. Protest and Survive!"

Nuclear Blast comments. “For such a heavy, brutal, and pissed-off record; Go Ahead And Die will leave any metal fan with a smile on their face. With riffs the size of boulders and a genuine fuck off attitude that speaks about today’s horrors, this album will without a doubt leave a mark in Metal and we are happy to be part of the journey.”

