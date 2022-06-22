MAX CAVALERA - My Bloody Roots: The Autobiography (Revised & Updated Edition) To Be Published In July; Features New Afterword By RANDY BLYTHE

To coincide with the release of Totem, the new album from Soulfly (August 5, Nuclear Blast), Jawbone Press will publish a revised and updated edition of Max Cavalera's My Bloody Roots: The Autobiography on July 26.

Max Cavalera has an extraordinary story to tell, and My Bloody Roots is an autobiography like no other. Much more than just another tale of rock’n’roll debauchery, it’s a story of heartbreak and loss - and, ultimately, triumph. In it, Cavalera offers an unflinching account of life growing up in hardship in Brazil - a country not previously known for heavy metal - and the multimillion-selling success, against all odds, of the band he founded with his brother, Iggor: Sepultura.

Then, for the first time, he reveals the full story behind his split with the band - after which he did not speak to his brother for years - and the formation of his Soulfly, one of the most critically and commercially successful metal bands of recent decades. He also goes into unflinching detail on the devastating impact of the deaths of his father, stepson, and grandson; his struggles with drugs and alcohol; his eventual reunion with Iggor in Cavalera Conspiracy; and more.

This revised and updated edition continues to trace Max’s career to the present day, covering the formation of his new band Go Ahead And Die as well as the supergroup Killer Be Killed. It also includes a foreword by Dave Grohl and a brand new afterword by Randy Blythe, making it truly essential reading for all fans of metal.

Max Cavalera has been a professional musician since 1984 and has toured the world many times. He was a founder member of the metal band Sepultura, before forming Soulfly, who released their eleventh studio album, Ritual, in 2018, and whose drummer is his son Zyon. He also plays in Cavalera Conspiracy with his brother Iggor, Go Ahead And Die with his son Igor, and in the supergroup Killer Be Killed.

Joel McIver is the author of thirty-four books and writes for several publications as a journalist. He is also the editor of Bass Player magazine.

Soulfly's new album, Totem, was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max alongside Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Municipal Waste), the album boasts guest appearances from John Powers (Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip), and John Tardy (Obituary). Arthur Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record.

The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

Tracklisting:

"Superstition"

"Scouring The Vile"

"Filth Upon Filth"

"Rot In Pain"

"The Damage Done"

"Totem"

"Ancestors"

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Soulfly XII"

"Spirit Animal"

"Superstition" lyric video:

"Scouring The Vile" track video:

Soulfly is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals & Guitar

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike Leon - Bass Guitar