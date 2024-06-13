MAX CAVALERA On The End Of SEPULTURA - "I Don't Understand This Idea"

During a new interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, which can be seen below, vocalist / guitarist Max Cavalera - who fronted Sepultura from 1984 to 1996 - was asked if he has been approached by the current lineup of his former band to take part in Sepultura's final show at the end of their current farewell tour. Max replied:

"I have not. In fact, I think I saw one thing Andreas (Kisser, Sepultura guitarist), of course said, like, 'Why are we gonna ask them (Max and his brother, former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera to take part)? They're gonna spoil the party,' which is very typical of Andreas to say that. I don't know. I think I'm gonna let things happen the way they're gonna happen. I'm not gonna force anything, and if there comes a time where we feel that we should make a reunion — okay, fine, as long as we do it the right way. Just like with these re-recordings. I think we made them the right way — honest, proper, from the heart."

"So right now I'm not thinking about that," added Max. "I know they announced the end of the band. I don't understand this idea. I don't know if they were forced to do it, or if it's a mutual decision of just stop playing 'cause you don't wanna do it anymore. I don't know. I myself cannot live without music. I need to play live. It's like the air I breathe. I love what I'm doing right now with Igor, with Cavalera, and we're gonna continue."

Cavalera has become synonymous with extreme metal music, a name that to this day still holds the highest regard, a family legacy built upon decades of musical aggression. In 2023, Max and Iggor Cavalera achieved what some would say was an impossible feat; they revisited their earliest releases, Morbid Visions, and Bestial Devastation, and re-recorded them with bone-breaking intensity. A risk that few would dare to even attempt, yet they artfully and prolifically attained their trademark raw sound by means that could only be described as magic or time travel.

It seems that the ball would not stop rolling as now they are entering the final chapter of their early-days trilogy. Schizophrenia is an iconic album in terms of early thrash and death metal, a household name for those of us invested in extreme metal. This was the point where the Cavaleras refined their dark, dingy, speed-influenced songs, into something a bit more mature, developed, and technical. Decades later, they have once more unlocked the asylum that is Schizophrenia, opening the doors to that banished, twisted recording which will be unleashed unto to world on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band recently released the pummelling second single, entitled "From The Past Comes The Storms". Costin Chioreanu was once again enlisted to create the animated music video.

Max Cavalera states, "'From The Past Comes The Storms' is a ferocious album opener. It is a pioneer song using the ’80s metal movement’s mentality. I love the apocalyptic vision in Costin’s video, bringing the circle of life and death and war and pain. This is going to be a banger to play live!"

Iggor Cavalera comments, “’From The Past Comes The Storms’ was one of the first songs we wrote for schizophrenia, also included in a demo version. I love the rawness between the old school black/death metal influences mixed with thrash. The video illustrates the vibe of the song very well!”

No stranger to collaborations, the Cavalera brothers enlisted Travis Stone (Pig Destroyer) on lead guitars, and that choice becomes obvious within the first song. The full lineup would consist of more Cavalera alumni, as Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Go Ahead And Die, Healing Magic) once more brought his talents on bass to the fold. Thundering and thrumming the low end with brute force, it is clear that the double Iggor and Igor combination is a rhythm section to be reckoned with.

It should come as no surprise that the Cavalera brothers always felt that these songs deserved a fresh take with modern production. From April 15 to June 5, 2023 the band re-recorded the album at Focusrite Room in Mesa Arizona. Mixing and mastering was handled by Arthur Rizk.

Schizophrenia’s album cover has obsessed and fascinated fans for decades. The brothers left no stone unturned and no detail unnoticed, also revisioning the original cover artwork of the album, restored in hand-painted watercolors by Eliran Kantor.

Schizophrenia tracklisting:

"Intro" - Re-Recorded

"From The Past Comes The Storms" - Re-Recorded

"To The Wall" - Re-Recorded

"Escape To The Void" - Re-Recorded

"Inquisition Symphony" - Re-Recorded

"Screams Behind The Shadows" - Re-Recorded

"Septic Schizo" - Re-Recorded

"The Abyss" - Re-Recorded

"R.I.P. (Rest In Pain)" - Re-Recorded

"Nightmares Of Delirium" - New, never released

This summer, Cavalera will be traveling across Europe and the UK on their Third World Trilogy tour. The trek will kick off on June 12 in Leichester and will make stops in Wroclaw, Oslo, and Barcelona before ending in Switzerland on July 21.

Tour Dates:

June

13 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

14 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

16 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

17 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

18 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

21 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club

22 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

24 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

25 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

29 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

July

2 - Lyon, France - La'Rayonne

3 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

4 - Madrid, Spain - Le Sala

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

6 - Marseille, France - Julien

7 - Vicenza, Italy - Metal Park Festival

9 - Kranj, Slovenia - Subart Open Air

10 - Pula, Croatia - Open Air Klub Kotac

11 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

12 - Dunaujvaros, Hungary - Rockmaraton Festival

13 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

14 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival

15 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Maimunarnika

18 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - - Electric Castle

With the impressive catalog that the Cavalera brothers have created over the years, you will soon see that Schizophrenia will also sit amongst their greatest achievements. Max and Iggor have relinquished an album that for many years was locked away behind rusty, iron cell doors, barred by straight jackets and haunted by madness. From the past comes the storms as Schizophrenia is set loose on the world once more!

Cavalera is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Iggor Cavalera - Drums, Percussion

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass

Travis Stone - Lead Guitar