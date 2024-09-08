MAX CAVALERA's Favorite Riffs, Episode 3: SOULFLY's "Jumpdaf**kup" Video

ESP Guitars USA has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Legendary Brazilian metal guitar king Max Cavalera shows off some of his most iconic riffs, and tells you the story behind each one. Episode 3: 'Jumpdaf**kup'."

Watch Episode 1: “Refuse/Resist”:

Watch Episode 2: “Cockroaches”:

Soulfly's US tour kicks off October 19, and will culminate with a special "Max Cavalera Dynasty Show" at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ on November 9. The show will feature special guests Incite, Go Ahead And Die, Healing Magic, Jade Helm, plus the return of Max and Igor Cavalera's Nailbomb. Get tickets here.

Nailbomb features three guitarists, Max and Igor Cavalera and Travis Stone. The three have just come off the Cavalera Third World Trilogy Tour in Europe. Travis is also the guitarist of Pig Destroyer. Johny Chow, formerly of Stone Sour, Fireball Ministry, and Cavalera Conspiracy will manhandle the bass. Alex Cha, of Pig Destroyer, on sampler and Adam Jarvis, of Misery Index, and Pig Destroyer, will bash the drums.

Max and Igor Cavalera will also be seen playing with their other bands, Go Ahead And Die, Soulfly, and Healing Magic. Richie Cavalera will be bringing the raw power of thrash to the stage with his band, Incite. The phenomenal bass player, Jackie Cruz of Go Ahead And Die, who captivated everyone in America earlier this year on the GAAD debut tour, brings her band Jade Helm.

Max Cavalera shares: "I’m looking forward to playing with Soulfly on the Lamb of God Headbangers Boat, going to the Dominican Republic and back. We will be crossing the Southern most moshpits of America to reach the cruise! The tour wraps with the Dynasty show.

"Super excited to present the Max Cavalera Dynasty Show in our hometown! This is a family steeped in the legacy of metal! Making this night unforgettable will be the special rare appearance of Nailbomb! Maybe in the future, I’ll even be able to bring this package to the tribe and other parts of the world!"

More Soulfly tour dates:

October

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *

21 - Wichita, KS - Wave *

22 - Dallas. TX - Trees **

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live **

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live **

25 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fl - Dwntn Music Hall **

26 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch ***

28 - Nov. 1 - Headbangers Boat Cruise *

November

2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room **

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits **

4 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen **

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown ****

6 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ****

7 - Lubbock. TX - Jakes Sports Café *

8 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *

* with Mutilation BBQ and Skinflint

** with Eyehategod, Mutilation BBQ and Skinflint

*** with Bloodlet and Mutilation BBQ

**** with Crowbar, Eyehategod, Mutilation BBQ, Morbid Visionz, Skinflint