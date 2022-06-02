MAX CAVALERA Talks New SOULFLY Album Totem - "This Record Captures That Joy Of Metal... Like Jumping Off A Cliff"

Underground icon, extreme metal trailblazer, third world warrior, and leader of a diverse and dedicated tribe, Max Cavalera not only survives but thrives, blasting out riff after killer riff. The same voice, body, and spirit which launched Soulfly in 1997 summons impossibly heavy noise to this day, throwing down ten slabs of monstrous music on the band's twelfth album, Totem which will be released via Nuclear Blast on August 5.

In the video below, Max Cavalera discusses the songwriting process for Soulfly's twelfth studio album, Totem.

Soulfly has offered the tribe the first taste of the album with the single, "Superstition". Check out the lyric video created by Aimed & Framed alongside 3D character artist, Álvar Gómez Padilla, below. Listen on these streaming platforms.

Max Cavalera comments, "Totem is a celebration of the spiritual nature. It was a two-year journey writing with Zyon. This album is about all the joy, the fun, and the anger in metal."

Totem was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max alongside Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Municipal Waste), the album boasts guest appearances from John Powers (Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip), and John Tardy (Obituary). Arthur Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record.

The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

Tracklisting:

"Superstition"

"Scouring The Vile"

"Filth Upon Filth"

"Rot In Pain"

"The Damage Done"

"Totem"

"Ancestors"

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Soulfly XII"

"Spirit Animal"

"Superstition" lyric video:

Soulfly is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals & Guitar

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike Leon - Bass Guitar