MAX CREEPS Reunite Following Outcry; Nein Album Set For May Release; "Burn It Down" Video Streaming

“We heard you!” - that’s the message from Max Creeps following worldwide vigils, an endless array of tributes and a viral movement across social media.

“We are elated to announce to our billions of fans that Max Creeps have reunited,” PC Bullshit shared with the dozens of fans camped outside of the band’s studio, as he and Max Blastic triumphantly emerged hand-in-hand.

In a candid interview, Max Blastic and PC Bullshit admitted the Monday break-up was the result of their long chattered about dispute over a 30-year-old, $226 gas bill. Thankfully, the age-old gas dispute between these icons has at long last been put to bed, with the pair quickly re-entering the studio after decades of false starts.

The result is Nein, a nine-song album slated for a May 13 release via Velocity Records. A preview of the Hardon Staynes-produced collection arrived today with the release of “Burn It Down” and its accompanying video (see below).

“I feel we’ve made the record we meant to have made back in the day. If the topics seem familiar, well, WE WROTE THEM FIRST,” says Blastic. “I don’t actually REMEMBER what the songs are about but I KNOW we were the first and the best. We were and are ALWAYS the first and best.”

Nein pre-orders are available here with several, limited-edition vinyl variants available via US and international retailers, Maxcreeps.com and Project M.

Nein tracklisting:

"Burn It Down"

"Summer Of Fun"

"Your Days Are Numbered"

"Citywide Shit"

"Party Anthem"

"Buy Something Every Day"

"Get A Life"

"The Internet Killed Me"

"Hung, Drawn, And Quartered (1424)"

"Burn It Down" video:

After meeting side-stage at David Bowie’s 1973 final Ziggy Stardust show at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, PC Bullshit and Max Blastic masterminded the rise and fall of Max Creeps on a working cattle-boat back to Seattle, Washington. Early gigs at The Masque in Hollywood became things of legend in late 1975. MC were soon touted in Tinseltown by the likes of Pat Smear, Cheryl Tiegs, Paul Lynde, Charo, and Efrem Zimbalist Jr. The easy access to drugs and the partying high-life took its toll of both PC and Max, as they soon found themselves planted in the Betty Ford clinic after a taut misunderstanding with the L.A. City Council on just who’s city Los Angeles was. Thus began the long-standing dislike by Max Creeps, of all cities, big or small.

Following the lengthy stint in rehab, on release, the Creeps were astounded to find all of their music they played live at The Masque had been ripped off. Something that was now being called “punk rock,” had its clear roots in those early gigs. From the Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Germs, into Devo and Wire, these albums that were direct rip offs of all of the Max Creeps’ songs. This has denied them hundreds of dollars in royalties… but not much more can be said about that here, as many lawsuits are pending.

(Photo - Connor Ellman)