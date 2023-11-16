Mayan Metal Outfit DEATH SCYTHE Release New Single / Video "Final Ascent"

Yucatan based melodic death metal outfit Death Scythe have unleashed their latest offering, "Final Ascent", their first new music since the Killing For Pleasure Forever album.

The band elaborates on the legends that inspired the single: "'Final Ascent' describes the Mayan legend of Chechén and Chacá, a story of two warrior brothers, Tizic and Kinich, who fall in love with the same woman, Nicté Ha. Their rivalry leads to a deadly duel, invoking the wrath of the gods. After their deaths, they are reborn as trees: Tizic as the poisonous and dangerous Chechén, and Kinich as the Chacá, capable of remedying Chechén's poison. The story warns about the existence of the poisonous Chechén tree in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatán in Mexico, causing painful burns and spreading its poison if the wound is opened. This legend of Chechén and Chacá teaches us that our choices can weave a complex and enduring destiny. It invites us to consider how our actions, even after death, impact the world we leave behind."

For further details, visit Death Scythe on Bandcamp.