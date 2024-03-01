MAYBESHEWILL Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Fair Youth With Remixed & Remastered Vinyl Release

In 2024, UK instrumental rock act Maybeshewill celebrate a decade of their Fair Youth album with a brand new 10th anniversary edition. Available on May 3rd, 2024 as a special limited edition opaque hot pink & black marbled LP, as well as digitally, this version has been newly remixed & remastered by the bands own Jamie Ward.

The band had this to say:

“Looking back on Fair Youth with a decade of hindsight, it holds a particularly special place in Maybeshewill history - not least because it was the first record that, start to finish, was a product of all five of us. It took us very literally around the world to play for so many new audiences, but was also the last record we made before taking an extended break. It was intended as an overwhelmingly positive record, and I think sonically, that remains true. It’s a record we all remain extremely proud of, and are delighted that it’s getting a beautiful new pressing courtesy of our friends at Superball.”

Jamie Ward comments of the new mix & master: “With 10 years more mixing experience under my belt I feel a bit better placed to conquer the wall of sound and get a little more separation between the instruments to really bring out the details of those arrangements. In general I’ve tried to make things hit a little harder and be bit a more vibrant and technicolour.”

Fans can hear the newly remixed version of the track "All Things Transient", as well as pre-order the new edition here.

The band will also head out on tour in the UK in May, joining forces with Bossk for a co-headline run, before playing two European festivals this summer.

Dates:

May

15 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

16 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

17 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

18 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

19 – London, UK – The Garage

June

26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest

July

31 – Brasov, Romania – Rockstatdt Extreme Fest

(Photo – Fraser West)