MAYFIRE Announce Cloudscapes & Silhouettes Album

Mayfire has announced the release of their new album Cloudscapes & Silhouettes.

Something mysterious and intriguing is lurking behind the curtains of the global metal landscape. Mayfire Chronicles project is narrated through the heads of Mayfire’s vision and passion for songwriting and filmmaking. The ambition is: Epic -larger than life- audio/visual story-driven experience, suited for the large scene experiences and future platforms like metaverse and VR etc. Modern, melodic, and cinematic metal.

Cloudscapes & Silhouettes will be released on November 17, 2023 as Digipack CD, Orange / Black Splatter Vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide and digital streaming/download format. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“The Fall”

“City Of Ruins”

“Shadows” (feat. Leprous’ Baard Kolstad)

“Cloudscapes & Silhouettes”

“Thicker Than Water”

“A Sense Of Purpose”

“Vinternatt”

“Fearless”

“The Age Of Kings”