MAYHEM Announces Special 40th Anniversary Tour In North America

True Norwegian black metal stalwarts, Mayhem, are set to commemorate their 40th anniversary with a series of exclusive performances in six cities across North America this November. The unique production will decimate theaters in Montreal, QC, Toronto, ON, Queens, NY, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA and Denver, CO from November 12-23. The full itinerary can be found below.

Local pre-sales will start on Thursday, August 29 at 1 PM, EDT/10 AM, PDT with the general on sale launching on Friday, August 30 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets will be made available here.

Mayhem XXXX at Beyond The Gates 2024 by Daniel Nyman

Mayhem’s 40th anniversary show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, featuring a setlist that spans their illustrious career, from their groundbreaking debut album, Deathcrush, to present day. This concert will celebrate the band’s legacy over four decades of musical evolution and boundary-pushing performances.

This electrifying live performance showcases a retrospective of Mayhem’s 40-year career as pioneers of black metal and will include rare footage and iconic photos.

Formed in 1984 in Norway, Mayhem has been at the forefront of the black metal scene, known for their controversial history, groundbreaking music, and unparalleled live performances. Over the years, they have cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in extreme metal, continually pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Now, as Mayhem reflects on their 40 year legacy, they celebrate their triumphs over tribulations and tragedy with a-never-before-seen performance, featuring their biggest production yet and other special surprises. When this seminal year concludes, Mayhem will lay this special production to rest, so this is the only time fans will have to experience this celebratory and rare era of the godfathers of black metal.

Mayhem XXXX North American dates:

November

12 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

15 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

17 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

18 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Mayhem XXXX at Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024 by AJ Johansson

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar