MAYHEM Biopic Lords Of Chaos Now Available On The Pit

After already presenting some amazing content on the platform with RocKabul, Soaring Highs And Brutal Lows or Sound Of Scars about Life Of Agony, The Pit (aka the first ever SVOD platform dedicated to the rock and metal universe), recently added new content with the broadcast of the live performance by French blackened-hardcore masterminds Celeste at Le Trabendo Paris, France and now the movie Lord Of Chaos (2018) directed by Swedish filmaker Jonas Åkerlund, available right now on the platform.

"A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the early 1990s results in a very violent outcome".

In 1987 Oslo, 17-year-old Euronymous becomes fixated on creating "true Norwegian black metal" with his band Mayhem. He mounts shocking publicity stunts to put the band's name on the map, but the lines between show and reality begin to blur.

Stream the Lords Of Chaos movie on The Pit, here.