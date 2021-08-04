MAYHEM Premier "Black Glass Communion" Music Video

Last month, Mayhem released their Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP, which showcases the bands influences in the best possible way. Now, the most fearsome black metal band has teamed up with renowned filmmaker Zev Deans to create a visual masterpiece for the song "Black Glass Communion".

Zev Deans comments on the collaboration with Mayhem: “When approaching a metal music video, some might roll their eyes and think to themselves ‘how many times do I have to watch a satanic ritual sacrifice before I see something new?’ But for any true Satanist, ritual is an essential part of life that you must repeat again and again with the same sincerity and enthusiasm that you brought to your first time. The very nature of ritual is that it is repetitive, a mantra, a drone that is echoed through different bodies and different times. In my approach to 'Black Glass Communion', this truth was unwavering. Now, you must look deep into the depths of the black glass and see what emerges before you.”

For their new EP, Mayhem reflected on their influences by covering songs from bands like Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni and Ramones with an impressive bursting and darkened sound.

Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP is available in the following formats:

* Deluxe silver 180g LP + CD Box Set (incl. 3 Art Prints + Slipmat)

- The 3 available graphics make up the overall concept from the already released visuals of the Daemon Box Set. The total of 6 graphics were considered as an alternative cover versions of the Daemon album and will not be reproduced after this limited edition run.

- The Slipmat contains a special print of the back cover (Punk-Head) of this EP!

- Limited to 1,000 units

(500 CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop / 300 Band Shop / 200 CM US Shop)

* CD Digipak

* 180g LP (double sided album cover!)

- Black LP (all outlets)

- Grey LP – 300 units (CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop)

- Tangerine LP – 200 units (CM US Shop)

- Creamy white LP – 300 units (EMP)

- Dark Green LP – 300 units (Nuclear Blast)

- Deep Blood Red LP – 300 units (Mayhem Webshop)

- Aqua LP – 500 units (US Indie Stores)

* Digital EP

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Voces Ab Alta"

"Black Glass Communion"

"Everlasting Dying Flame"

Side B

"In Defense Of Our Future" (Discharge cover)

"Hellnation" (Dead Kennedys cover)

"Only Death" (Rudimentary Peni cover)

"Commando" (Ramones cover)

“Everlasting Dying Flame” visualizer:

"Voces Ab Alta" video:

Mayhem is:

Necrobutcher – Bass

Hellhammer – Drums

Attila – Vocals

Teloch – Guitar

Ghul – Guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)