MAYHEM - Pure F*cking Armageddon Boxset Available In September; Video Trailer

Peaceville Records will release a new Mayhem boxset, Pure Fucking Armageddon, on September 19.

The Pure Fucking Armageddon boxset contains 6 LPs, including the cult 1986 Pure Fucking Armageddon demo itself, plus also the final complete Pure Fucking Armageddon rehearsal, spanning 90 minutes and featured here across 2 LPs (including talking between songs and multiple takes of tracks - nothing has been cut). In addition to these essential pieces of metal history, Mayhem’s classic April 1985 gig live in Ski is also included (LP and DVD), where they performed a selection of cover tracks.

The boxset concludes with an 80-page book with Necrobutcher’s recollections and unique pictures from the very first Mayhem photo sessions, along with interviews, and other rarities from the mid-80s. The set also contains a classic early era band poster.

And finally finally - with the box set you'll receive a cassette tape of Mayhem's PFA demos.

Pre-order the set here, and watch a video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

Side A

"Voice Of A Tortured Skull" (PFA demo) [02:29]

"Carnage" (PFA demo) [04:17]

"Ghoul" (PFA demo) [03:32]

"Black Metal" (PFA demo) [02:06]

"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA demo) [02:39]

Side B

"Mayhem" (PFA demo) [01:48]

"Ghoul" (PFA demo) [03:43]

"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA demo) [02:39]

"Carnage" (PFA demo) [04:23]

Hidden Outro (PFA demo) [03:14]

Disc 2:

Side A

"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session A) [03:44]

"Ghoul "(PFA rehearsal session A) [03:56]

"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:03]

Intros (PFA rehearsal session A) [07:56]

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:19]

"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:56]

Side B

"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session A) [03:02]

"OI" (PFA rehearsal session A) [03:18]

"Witching Hour" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:11]

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [01:20]

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:54]

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [05:10]

Intro (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:38]

Outro (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:28]

Disc 3:

Side A

"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:45]

"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:01]

"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:53]

"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session B) [01:54]

"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:41]

"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:24]

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:12]

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:40]

Side B

"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session B) [04:25]

"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:04]

"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:17]

"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:31]

"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:49]

"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:06]

Disc 4:

Side A

"Jagermeister" (Checker Patrol) [02:12]

"Barbeque Of Hell" (Checker Patrol) [01:47]

"Checker Patrol "(Checker Patrol) [02:00]

"Ritze Ratze Rotze" (Checker Patrol) [02:08]

Side B

"Metalion In The Park" (Checker Patrol) [02:22]

"Fuck Off And Die" (Checker Patrol) [01:34]

"Satan Dies In Hell" (Checker Patrol) [00:40]

"Barbeque Of Hell Part 2" (Checker Patrol) [01:16]

"Off Course" (Checker Patrol) [00:22]

"Throwing Glass" (Checker Patrol) [02:00]

"Satan Dies In Hell" (Checker Patrol) [00:37]

Disc 5:

Intro / "Black Metal" (Live In Ski) [04:44]

"Procreation Of The Wicked" (Live In Ski) [03:00]

"Welcome To Hell" (Live In Ski) [05:19]

Disc 6:

Side A

Panic Interview 1985 [23:32]

Side B

Panic Interview 1985 [22:47]

Disc 7:

Intro / "Black Metal" (Live In Ski - video) [04:44]

"Procreation Of The Wicked" (Live In Ski - video) [03:00]

"Welcome To Hell" (Live In Ski - video) [05:19]