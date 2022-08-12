MAYHEM - Pure F*cking Armageddon Boxset Available In September; Video Trailer
Peaceville Records will release a new Mayhem boxset, Pure Fucking Armageddon, on September 19.
The Pure Fucking Armageddon boxset contains 6 LPs, including the cult 1986 Pure Fucking Armageddon demo itself, plus also the final complete Pure Fucking Armageddon rehearsal, spanning 90 minutes and featured here across 2 LPs (including talking between songs and multiple takes of tracks - nothing has been cut). In addition to these essential pieces of metal history, Mayhem’s classic April 1985 gig live in Ski is also included (LP and DVD), where they performed a selection of cover tracks.
The boxset concludes with an 80-page book with Necrobutcher’s recollections and unique pictures from the very first Mayhem photo sessions, along with interviews, and other rarities from the mid-80s. The set also contains a classic early era band poster.
And finally finally - with the box set you'll receive a cassette tape of Mayhem's PFA demos.
Pre-order the set here, and watch a video trailer below.
Tracklisting:
Disc 1:
Side A
"Voice Of A Tortured Skull" (PFA demo) [02:29]
"Carnage" (PFA demo) [04:17]
"Ghoul" (PFA demo) [03:32]
"Black Metal" (PFA demo) [02:06]
"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA demo) [02:39]
Side B
"Mayhem" (PFA demo) [01:48]
"Ghoul" (PFA demo) [03:43]
"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA demo) [02:39]
"Carnage" (PFA demo) [04:23]
Hidden Outro (PFA demo) [03:14]
Disc 2:
Side A
"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session A) [03:44]
"Ghoul "(PFA rehearsal session A) [03:56]
"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:03]
Intros (PFA rehearsal session A) [07:56]
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:19]
"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:56]
Side B
"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session A) [03:02]
"OI" (PFA rehearsal session A) [03:18]
"Witching Hour" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:11]
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [01:20]
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:54]
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session A) [05:10]
Intro (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:38]
Outro (PFA rehearsal session A) [02:28]
Disc 3:
Side A
"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:45]
"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:01]
"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:53]
"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session B) [01:54]
"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:41]
"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:24]
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:12]
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:40]
Side B
"Carnage" (PFA rehearsal session B) [04:25]
"Ghoul" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:04]
"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:17]
"Pure Fucking Armageddon" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:31]
"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [02:49]
"Black Metal" (PFA rehearsal session B) [03:06]
Disc 4:
Side A
"Jagermeister" (Checker Patrol) [02:12]
"Barbeque Of Hell" (Checker Patrol) [01:47]
"Checker Patrol "(Checker Patrol) [02:00]
"Ritze Ratze Rotze" (Checker Patrol) [02:08]
Side B
"Metalion In The Park" (Checker Patrol) [02:22]
"Fuck Off And Die" (Checker Patrol) [01:34]
"Satan Dies In Hell" (Checker Patrol) [00:40]
"Barbeque Of Hell Part 2" (Checker Patrol) [01:16]
"Off Course" (Checker Patrol) [00:22]
"Throwing Glass" (Checker Patrol) [02:00]
"Satan Dies In Hell" (Checker Patrol) [00:37]
Disc 5:
Intro / "Black Metal" (Live In Ski) [04:44]
"Procreation Of The Wicked" (Live In Ski) [03:00]
"Welcome To Hell" (Live In Ski) [05:19]
Disc 6:
Side A
Panic Interview 1985 [23:32]
Side B
Panic Interview 1985 [22:47]
Disc 7:
Intro / "Black Metal" (Live In Ski - video) [04:44]
"Procreation Of The Wicked" (Live In Ski - video) [03:00]
"Welcome To Hell" (Live In Ski - video) [05:19]