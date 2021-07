MAYHEM Release Visualizer Video For “Everlasting Dying Flame”

On July 9, the most notorious black metal band will release their Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP, which showcases the bands influences in the best possible manner. To bridge the remaining time, Mayhem launch a visualizer video for their song “Everlasting Dying Flame”, which can be viewed below:

The visual concept was once again handled by Italian designer Daniele Valeriani (Lucifer’s Child, Dark Funeral) who already took care of the artwork for their previous long player Daemon.

The band comments: “I always had some punk influences,” says Attila. “I guess it comes from my childhood when we were constantly looking for more extreme music. That’s how I discovered Dead Kennedys, GBH, The Exploited, Sex Pistols, U.K. Subs, Discharge, Rudimentary Peni and so on, in the early 80’s, alongside heavy metal. But then I discovered Venom, that was a game changer!”

Necrobutcher further adds: “We got some extra time in the studio recording the Daemon album two years ago, all band members were asked to punch in two cover tracks for some extra material. I chose songs by Deathstrike (The Truth) and Death (Evil Dead) which were both used as the bonus tracks on the album. My other contribution was to bring in two old members because of their obvious connection with punk: Maniac on the Dead Kennedys track and Billy (Messiah) on the Discharge track and some of the others.”

“Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando” EP is available in the following formats:

* Deluxe silver 180g LP + CD Box Set (incl. 3 Art Prints + Slipmat)

- The 3 available graphics make up the overall concept from the already released visuals of the Daemon Box Set. The total of 6 graphics were considered as an alternative cover versions of the Daemon album and will not be reproduced after this limited edition run.

- The Slipmat contains a special print of the back cover (Punk-Head) of this EP!

- Limited to 1,000 units

(500 CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop / 300 Band Shop / 200 CM US Shop)

* CD Digipak

* 180g LP (double sided album cover!)

- Black LP (all outlets)

- Grey LP – 300 units (CM Distro Wholesale & CM EU Shop)

- Tangerine LP – 200 units (CM US Shop)

- Creamy white LP – 300 units (EMP)

- Dark Green LP – 300 units (Nuclear Blast)

- Deep Blood Red LP – 300 units (Mayhem Webshop)

- Aqua LP – 500 units (US Indie Stores)

* Digital EP

Pre-Order for all formats starts today and can be made here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Voces Ab Alta"

"Black Glass Communion"

"Everlasting Dying Flame"

Side B

"In Defense Of Our Future" (Discharge cover)

"Hellnation" (Dead Kennedys cover)

"Only Death" (Rudimentary Peni cover)

"Commando" (Ramones cover)

"Voces Ab Alta" video:

Mayhem is:

Necrobutcher – Bass

Hellhammer – Drums

Attila – Vocals

Teloch – Guitar

Ghul – Guitar