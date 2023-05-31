MAYHEM's ATTILA CSIHAR Joins PANTERA For "Walk" Performance In Hungary; Video

Attila Csihar, frontman of Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem, joined Pantera on stage for a performance of "Walk" during their show last night (May 30) at Barba Negra in Budapest, Hungary.

Fan-filmed video footage of the performance can be viewed below:

Tonight, May 31, Pantera return to Barba Negra in Budapest for an encore performance. To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.