MAYHEM, SATYRICON Pull Out Of Psycho Las Vegas Due To Travel Restrictions

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 has announced Mayhem, Satyricon, and Mgla have dropped off the festival due to travel restrictions. The status of other acts scheduled to appear like Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult Of Fire, and Psychlona are currently up in the air.

"Due to the ongoing international travel ban to the United States, the following artists have postponed their appearance to next year's event and will not be performing this August: Mayhem, MGLA, and Satyricon. All of these bands have approved visa petitions, but unfortunately their local embassies remain closed or prohibitively backlogged. These artists have been extremely cooperative and made monumental efforts to get here in August, but ultimately we will have to settle with welcoming them to the Psycho Las Vegas 2022 lineup.

"Efforts are continuing for Emperor, Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona, who have all petitioned to enter the United States under the National Interest Exception. Please understand that it is unlikely that they will be able to achieve this exception, despite our best efforts. At this time the request has been made by our United States Congressmen and women, and we are just waiting for the final decision from the different European embassies involved in this matter. The odds are against us, in fact no artist from the Schengen Area has received this exception, but we’re not ready to fold – we’re waiting to see the river.

"If the removal of any of the aforementioned bands from this year’s lineup would prompt you to request a refund, we suggest that you do so now. Refunds for all ticket types and tiers are available through a simple online process in your AXS account. You (or the person who purchased your tickets) will receive an email from AXS with instructions on how to do this. This option is available until 11:59pm on August 5th. If you would like to request a refund after August 5th, you can do so manually by emailing MBTickets@MandalayBay.com.

"Regardless of what happens with the foreign bands, we’re adding some Psycho favorites to the lineup this week. Stay tuned, we’ll be announcing the new additions along with set times soon.”

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 will take place between August 20 and 22 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.