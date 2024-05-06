MAYHEM Shares Official Live Video For "Deathcrush" Ahead Of Special 40th Anniversary Double-Header In Oslo

True Norwegian black metal pioneers, Mayhem, will be performing two very special 40th anniversary sets in their hometown of Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, with the first night already entirely sold out. Limited tickets are still available for the Saturday performance, so hurry up and get yours before its too late!

In celebration of this monumental double-header, the band is now sharing the official live video for the song "Deathcrush", which is taken from the band's latest live album, Daemonic Rites. The clip can be seen below:

Fans can also view an in-depth interview with Mayhem about their 40th anniversary and upcoming performances via NRK, here.

In addition, Mayhem has just been added to the 2024 edition of Maryland Deathfest, which will take place in Baltimore, MD from May 23-26.

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

(Photo - Vincent Grundke)