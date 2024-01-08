MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Earns Black Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer) has earned his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

On Saturday (January 6), Jiu-Jitsu black belt Ty Gay shared the news via social media, writing: "Congratulations to my friend, training partner, and sometimes nemesis @iamthebriefcase on the monumental task of receiving his Black Belt today. Was an amazing event, with a bunch of truly amazing people. Today, Jiu-Jitsu became just a little bit better."

According to Jits Magazine, Keenan has been spending time on the mats for years now and he’s worked his way up the colored belt rankings, with his last promotion before this coming at the end of 2021 when he received his brown belt.

The promotion to black belt is a huge achievement that only comes when someone has spent a huge chunk of their life dedicated to improving themselves on the mat, just like Keenan has. It’s remarkable that he’s been able to spend so much time drilling and sparring considering that he’s also been working as a singer, songwriter, producer, and winemaker as well. Keenan primary career has always been music though, and he’s one of the most popular figures in the world of heavy music.

Although there are a lot of famous faces currently working their way up the belt rankings, Jiu-Jitsu seems to be incredibly popular in heavy music circles. Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine was promoted to brown belt in BJJ last year, and he has been training almost as long as Keenan has. Perhaps the most famous name that is involved in both heavy music and Jiu-Jitsu is Zoltan Bathory though, the guitarist for Five Finger Death Bunch who is also a black belt alongside Keenan. Bathory is also a frequent competitor in the masters division as well, although Keenan has certainly had plenty of hard rounds in the training room over the years.

