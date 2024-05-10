MC5 Drummer DENNIS THOMPSON Dead At 75

Detroit Free Press is reporting that MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson, whose muscular, high-octane style helped propel the influential Detroit band, died Thursday morning after a series of medical issues. He was 75.

Thompson passed away at MediLodge of Taylor, where he had been rehabilitating following a heart attack in April.

The drummer, a longtime Southgate resident, was still at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital during his initial recovery when he got word April 21 that the MC5 was headed into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

His first reaction, according to Becky Tyner, widow of MC5 vocalist Rob Tyner: "It's about f------ time!" He told Tyner he was eager to make October's induction ceremony in Cleveland.

“Dennis was thrilled with it, so excited and happy,” said Becky Tyner. “He just wanted to get home to his cat, Annie, and was optimistic about recovering.”

Thompson was the last surviving member of the band, preceded in death by singer Rob Tyner, guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith, bassist Michael Davis and guitarist Wayne Kramer. The group’s former manager, John Sinclair, died April 2.

